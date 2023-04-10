Biden says he's still 'not prepared to announce' 2024 presidential run

President Biden said Monday that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but still isn't ready to formally announce it yet.

"I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet," the president told NBC's Al Roker on the "Today" show.

Biden joked that he still had four, "maybe five," more White House Easter egg rolls in him.

The 80-year-old president has repeatedly said for months that he intends to seek a second term in the White House, but he’s yet to make any formal announcements.

