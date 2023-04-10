Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says he's still 'not prepared to announce' 2024 presidential run

Biden, 80, insists he plans on running

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Majority of Dems oppose Biden run Video

Majority of Dems oppose Biden run

Is his age the major problem?

President Biden said Monday that he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but still isn't ready to formally announce it yet.

HINTING AT 2024, BIDEN SAYS ‘WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED' 

"I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet," the president told NBC's Al Roker on the "Today" show.

Biden joked that he still had four, "maybe five," more White House Easter egg rolls in him.

The 80-year-old president has repeatedly said for months that he intends to seek a second term in the White House, but he’s yet to make any formal announcements.

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Cummins Power Generation facility on April 3, 2023, in Fridley, Minnesota.

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Cummins Power Generation facility on April 3, 2023, in Fridley, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden attends a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology at the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. 

President Joe Biden attends a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology at the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters before departing from the White House on Marine One on March 17, 2023.

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters before departing from the White House on Marine One on March 17, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics