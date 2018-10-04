Pregnant mother claims self-defense in boyfriend's death: reports

A pregnant woman claimed self-defense this week after authorities said she drove after her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston shopping mall and then fatally shot him, according to reports.

“I didn’t want to do this, I didn’t want to kill him. I had to, though. I had no choice,” the suspect, identified as Emily Rose Orbe, 32, said after the shooting, according to a witness.

“I was at school. He ripped my clothes, he broke my mirror, he took my phone, he took my wallet, he has my gun. It’s in my name,” Orbe reportedly said.

Another witness reported hearing Orbe say she shot the boyfriend, Davin Walton, 36, because he had punched her vehicle’s window and was robbing her, according to the Houston Chronicle, citing a police report.

But a prosecutor said Walton didn’t have any of the property that Orbe reported missing, the paper said.

Citing Harris County District Court records, the public defender appointed to represent Orbe said Walton had a “predisposition for violence.”

About two weeks ago, Walton was charged with assault of a family member -- a case in which Orbe was the complainant, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Orbe, five weeks pregnant, already has four children, who range in age from 1 to 11 years old, Houston's KTRK-TV reported.

She and Walton were reportedly arguing at Houston's Willowbrook Mall when Orbe got into a vehicle and allegedly chased Walton, who had gotten on a motorcycle, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

A witness said she heard Orbe scream for help while chasing Walton and telling bystanders to call police, according to the Chronicle.

After Orbe allegedly hit the motorcycle, Walton fell off. Then a witness reported seeing someone from inside the vehicle shoot Walton, according to prosecutors.

Walton suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the report said.

The judge set her bond at $100,000, KTRK-TV reported.