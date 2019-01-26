Powerball numbers selected for Saturday's estimated $161M jackpot

The winning numbers have been selected for Saturday's Powerball game, which had an estimated jackpot of $161 million.

Saturday's winning numbers were 8, 12, 20, 21 and 32, with the Powerball number 10 and the PowerPlay number 4X, according to the official Powerball website.

It was not immediately known if any winning tickets were sold in Saturday's game -- whether for the top prize or any of the smaller prizes.

On Friday, Powerball officials introduced the winner of a Dec. 26 jackpot that was worth nearly $300 million. The winner was identified as David Johnson, 56, a truck driver from Brooklyn, N.Y.