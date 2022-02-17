Historic Michigan country club goes up in flames

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The clubhouse of a swanky Michigan country club where many of the world's best golfers have played went up in flames Thursday morning, according to dramatic footage posted to social media and reports.

Video shows firefighters tackling the raging blaze that quickly spread from the attic of the Oakland Hills Country Club building as black smoke billowed into the air.

The roof of the wooden structure eventually collapsed, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A spokesperson from the Bloomfield Township Fire Department told FOX2 that a call reporting the fire came in at 10 a.m. and that it had dispatched all its firefighter to the scene.

Minutes later, the Southfield Fire Department was called in to assist, the TV station reported.

The origin of the fire is still unknown. No injuries were reported, according to the report.

The Oakland Hills Country Club is 15 miles north of Detroit and sits between two golf courses.

Originally founded in 1916, the club has hosted six U.S. Open Championships, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.

Golf legends including Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus have all played on the club's courses.

In 2019, the club launched a $12.1 million renovation project to entice USGA and PGA of America to bring another major back to the South Course, according to local news site Mlive.com.

In January, the club was awarded the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The white clubhouse was filled with golf tournament memorabilia and art going back a century, according to the newspaper.