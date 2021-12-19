Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Tiger Woods, son Charlie set impressive record in 2nd-place PNC Championship finish

The Woods narrowly lost to John Daly and his son

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, finished two strokes behind the Daly family in the PNC Championship in what was the legendary athlete’s first tournament since the horrific Los Angeles car crash in February.

Woods and his 12-year-old son strung together a tournament-record 11 consecutive birdies and pushed John Daly and his son John Daly II, a freshman golfer at Arkansas, to the finish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods smiles while walking on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Tiger Woods smiles while walking on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

"The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this," Woods said. "But here we are. And we had just best time ever."

The Woods duo’s birdie streak ended on the final hole of the tournament, which gave the Daly bunch some wiggle room in case they faltered. Team Daly two-putted for birdie on the 18th hole for a 57 and set the record their own tournament record.

John Daly II, left walks off the fourth green with father John Daly during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

John Daly II, left walks off the fourth green with father John Daly during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

WOODS RETURNS WITH 3 SHOTS THAT LOOK LIKE THE TIGER OF OLD

Woods was in his first tournament since the crash and the devastating leg injury that followed. Woods said amputation was a possibility if things didn’t go right. It only took him about nine months to return to competitive play again.

Tiger Woods tees off on the second hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Tiger Woods tees off on the second hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

"The competitive juices, they are never going to go away. This is my environment," Woods said. "This is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear what’s next for Woods. He’s said he would want to get on a schedule in which he could pick and choose the tournaments he’d like to play. The 2022 Masters are only four months out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com