Tiger Woods, son Charlie set impressive record in 2nd-place PNC Championship finish

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, finished two strokes behind the Daly family in the PNC Championship in what was the legendary athlete’s first tournament since the horrific Los Angeles car crash in February.

Woods and his 12-year-old son strung together a tournament-record 11 consecutive birdies and pushed John Daly and his son John Daly II, a freshman golfer at Arkansas, to the finish.

"The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this," Woods said. "But here we are. And we had just best time ever."

The Woods duo’s birdie streak ended on the final hole of the tournament, which gave the Daly bunch some wiggle room in case they faltered. Team Daly two-putted for birdie on the 18th hole for a 57 and set the record their own tournament record.

Woods was in his first tournament since the crash and the devastating leg injury that followed. Woods said amputation was a possibility if things didn’t go right. It only took him about nine months to return to competitive play again.

"The competitive juices, they are never going to go away. This is my environment," Woods said. "This is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again."

It’s unclear what’s next for Woods. He’s said he would want to get on a schedule in which he could pick and choose the tournaments he’d like to play. The 2022 Masters are only four months out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.