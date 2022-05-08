Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Portland
Published

Portland homeowner shot through door by Airbnb guest

Portland police said the Airbnb host, a female victim, is expected to survive

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Airbnb guest has been charged with attempted murder after shooting the host of the house through a door.

The shooting happened on May 4 around 8:30 p.m. in Portland, Oregon when the Airbnb host attempted to contact Caveion Lett, 21, who was staying in the house. Lett then fired multiple rounds of a 9mm handgun through a door, according to police.

POLICE OFFERING REWARD AFTER SYNAGOGUE VANDALIZED IN PORTLAND

Police seized Lett's gun as evidence in the case.

Police seized Lett's gun as evidence in the case. (Portland Police)

One of the rounds hit a female victim who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in her chest, but received medical attention and is expected to survive.

Police officers went through a "protracted negotiation" with Lett, who eventually agreed to surrender and was detained, according to a news release.

PORTLAND POLICE SEARCHING FOR ARSON SUSPECT WHO TARGETED MUSLIM COMMUNITY CENTER IN POTENTIAL BIAS ATTACK

Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen

Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen (iStock)

Lett is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police seized Lett's gun as evidence in the case.

A spokesperson for Airbnb told FOX Television Stations that it is "horrified" by the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Airbnb announced that white supremacists are permanently barred from using the service to reserve lodging.

Airbnb announced that white supremacists are permanently barred from using the service to reserve lodging. (Reuters)

"We are horrified by the gun violence and deeply relieved that our Host is in recovery," the spokesperson said. "We take the safety of our Community incredibly seriously, and our team is working as quickly as possible to support the Host and to investigate what happened. This guest has been banned from Airbnb as we continue to investigate."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.