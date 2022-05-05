Portland police searching for arson suspect who targeted Muslim Community Center in potential bias attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Portland, Ore., are searching for an unidentified man who targeted the city’s Muslim Community Center and attempted to set the building on fire in what authorities say may be a bias attack.

Security cameras caught the man pouring an undetermined type of accelerant on the back of the Muslim Community Center of Portland’s building on the 5300 block of North Vancouver Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Monday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The man tried to light the substance on fire but was unsuccessful, according to authorities. He then tried light the substance on fire a second time.

Police said the building sustained minor damage.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect in a blue hoodie and white face mask walking by the building and holding what appears to be a blue shopping bag.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Arson Investigator and a Portland Fire and Rescue investigator are working together on this case.

In a separate incident, Portland police are investigating another arson incident that occurred on May 2 at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. Anti-Semitic graffiti was also found on the exterior of the building, FOX12 Oregon reported.