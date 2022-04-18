Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Portland shooting leaves 1 dead, several injured just days after sheriff's dire warning

Police say it may have been a drive-by shooting

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Portland police seeing officer shortages as gun violence rocks the city Video

Portland police seeing officer shortages as gun violence rocks the city

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner joins to discuss why crime is surging in Portland

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police responded to a shooting in Southeast Portland that left one dead and several others injured Sunday night.

Police say the attack may have been a drive-by shooting, according to local outlet KGW8. Police did not clarify the exact number of people injured in the shooting, nor the severity of their injuries, but said they have all been taken to hospitals.

MURDER IN LA COUNTY JUMPS OVER 95% SO FAR THIS YEAR, CONCEALED CARRY PERMITS ON THE RISE: SHERIFF

The Portland Police Department (PPD) is continuing to investigate the incident.

The shooting came just days after Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese wrote a public letter warning residents of rising violent crime in and around Portland. Portland resides inside Multnomah County.

"I continue to be deeply concerned about current trends in community violence," Reese wrote Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city's violent crime rate has surged in 2022, suffering 25 homicides with 102 arrests for murder or attempted murder by the end of March. The homicides placed the city on track to beat 2021's total, while the arrests outpace any year since the turn of the century.

A Portland, Ore., police officer scans the crowd while dispersing protesters, Aug. 21, 2020. 

A Portland, Ore., police officer scans the crowd while dispersing protesters, Aug. 21, 2020.  (Getty Images)

A recent study has also shown that morale among the PPD is low, thanks largely to what police say is a "lack of support" from the city government in the face of widespread protests since 2020.

"The repeated references to a ‘lack of support’ from City government seemed even more acute than frustrations with protesters — and have seemingly contributed to a self-perpetuating dynamic of distrust and resentment," the report from an independent law enforcement investigatory agency stated.. "Such feelings are particularly focused against those in City government who are perceived to be ‘anti-police’ and therefore undermining to Bureau operations."

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

Your Money