New Mexico
Popular penguin exhibit at Albuquerque BioPark Zoo closes due to bird flu concerns

Penguin Chill in NM will be closed indefinitely as a precaution against bird flu

Associated Press
A popular penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo has been shut down due to concerns about bird flu.

The Albuquerque Journal reports zoo officials announced Tuesday that Penguin Chill will be closed indefinitely as a precaution.

No birds have tested positive for the virus. But there are outstanding tests for ducks and other birds at Tingley Beach.

COLORADO REPORTS FIRST HUMAN CASE OF H5 BIRD FLU IN US IN POULTRY WORKER

Popular exhibit Penguin Chill has shut down indefinitely due to concerns about bird flu, a highly contagious virus. 

ZOOS IN US RESPOND TO BIRD FLU OUTBREAK AS INFECTION RATES MOUNT

A majority of the zoo's birds were recently relocated to indoor shelters.

Dr. Carol Bradford, the zoo’s senior veterinarian, said some birds are still open for visitors to see. But their have been covered with tarps.

Avian flu is highly contagious.