Nebraska
Police seize products from 5 Nebraska marijuana dispensaries to test THC levels

Lincoln police found higher-than-allowed THC levels in products at 5 out of 10 dispensaries in early 2023

Associated Press
Police are testing products seized from five Nebraska dispensaries to see if they contain illegally high levels of the compound THC, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Monday.

Lincoln police received warrants after checks in January, February and March found higher-than-allowed levels of THC in products at five out of 10 local dispensaries, police spokeswoman Erika Thomas told the newspaper. Follow-up tests in June also found illegal levels of THC, Thomas said.

The dispensaries are: The Cannabis Factory, Kind Life Dispensary and three 50 Shades of Green locations.

THC is the main compound in marijuana that produces a high sensation. Medical and recreational marijuana is banned in Nebraska, but federal law allows lower levels of THC in hemp-derived products.

Marijuana

Nebraska police seized marijuana products at five dispensaries to test the THC levels. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Associated Press emails to The Cannabis Factory and Kind Life Dispensary were not immediately returned Monday.

Lawyers for 50 Shades of Green said the dispensary is cooperating with police and "has not been made aware of any particular product that is illegal or in violation of the Controlled Substances Act."

"To date, there have been no indications of any violations under the re-testing," 50 Shades attorneys said in a statement.