Police search for man who slit customer's throat at Denver restaurant

Authorities in Colorado were searching for a man Tuesday who slit the throat of a customer at a Denver restaurant in broad daylight.

According to The Denver Channel, the incident happened at the Mead St. Station Bar and Grill. Paul Burke, the restaurant’s owner, told the station that the suspect attacked the male victim from behind.

Burke said the male victim was just sitting at the bar and the incident seemed unprovoked.

"He honestly thought he was hugging the other customer, and turns out, he had a knife in his hand and cut his throat," Burke said. "It was terrifying."

Burke added that the suspect had been seen at other restaurants and bars in the area a few times.

"There was kids in the restaurant, and it was just a very terrible, random act of violence," he said. "Hopefully, they catch the guy as quickly as possible."

The victim was seriously injured in the attack.

Police said the suspect is a 6-foot-3 tall black male and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the stabbing.

Police were still investigating surveillance footage.

