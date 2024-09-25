Police responding to reports of explosion at California courthouse

Police are responding to reports of an explosion at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Thursday.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office urged residents to stay away from the area, saying it has not yet been deemed safe. Authorities have not clarified whether anyone has been injured.

"Santa Maria Courthouse: report of an explosion. Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe. More info to follow," SBSO spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement.

Reports from local media say at least one suspect has been detained, and that police are searching for potential explosives at other locations.

