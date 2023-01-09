Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Police officer, 2 suspects injured in Nevada shooting

The officer injured in the Reno shooting was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A police officer and two suspects were injured in a shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, according to officials.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. local time Sunday near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive after officers responded to a "trouble unknown" call. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Reno Police and local SWAT teams were on the scene. Police told 2News that two suspects and two officers were involved in the shooting.

FILE- A police officer and two suspects were injured in a shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, according to officials.

Both suspects and one officer were injured in the shooting, according to police.

FILE- Police said two suspects and two officers were involved in the shooting.

One of the suspects and the injured officer were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unclear.

Residents in the area were evacuated while police attempted to remove the second suspect from the apartment complex.