Police investigate dead body found on Illinois high school campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police officers in a suburb of Chicago investigated the discovery of a dead body on the campus of a public high school Tuesday morning.

The Evanston Police Department announced that they were looking into the death of a "non-high school aged adult female" who was found deceased outside on the property of Evanston Township High School.

"The initial investigation indicates the deceased is not an ETHS staff member," Evanston Police tweeted.

Minutes later, the department posted that the campus was secure and that "there is no danger to students."

ILLINOIS MAN FOUND DEAD MORNING AFTER ASKING GROUP OF PEOPLE TO BE QUIETER: POLICE

As of just after 10:30 a.m. local time, police said the "likely cause and manner" of the woman's death "are not evident."

According to local Fox32, the school said students and staff were never in danger.

CHICAGO SHOOTING LEAVES THREE PEOPLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

"Everyone at ETHS is safe and there is no threat during the EPD investigation on campus. ETHS classes are being held as planned," the school said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

School officials told the local Fox affiliate that they were cooperating with police and that grief counselors would be available to both staff and students.