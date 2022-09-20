Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Police investigate dead body found on Illinois high school campus

The deceased woman did not appear to be a school staff member, police said

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police officers in a suburb of Chicago investigated the discovery of a dead body on the campus of a public high school Tuesday morning.

The Evanston Police Department announced that they were looking into the death of a "non-high school aged adult female" who was found deceased outside on the property of Evanston Township High School.

"The initial investigation indicates the deceased is not an ETHS staff member," Evanston Police tweeted.

Minutes later, the department posted that the campus was secure and that "there is no danger to students."

ILLINOIS MAN FOUND DEAD MORNING AFTER ASKING GROUP OF PEOPLE TO BE QUIETER: POLICE

Police investigate body found at  Evanston High School in Illinois (Evanston Police  Department)

Police investigate body found at  Evanston High School in Illinois (Evanston Police  Department)

As of just after 10:30 a.m. local time, police said the "likely cause and manner" of the woman's death "are not evident."

According to local Fox32, the school said students and staff were never in danger.

CHICAGO SHOOTING LEAVES THREE PEOPLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Police investigate body found at  Evanston High School in Illinois (Evanston Police  Department)

Police investigate body found at  Evanston High School in Illinois (Evanston Police  Department)

"Everyone at ETHS is safe and there is no threat during the EPD investigation on campus. ETHS classes are being held as planned," the school said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

School officials told the local Fox affiliate that they were cooperating with police and that grief counselors would be available to both staff and students.