Illinois man found dead morning after asking group of people to be quieter: police

An Illinois man was found dead the morning after he asked a group of people gathered along Lake Michigan to keep the noise down, police said.

The group of people were gathered at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along the shoreline after midnight on Saturday, September 17.

A 45-year-old man who lived in the preserve went outside around 1 a.m. to ask the individuals to be quieter. A "violent" fight then broke out between the man and two other people aged 18 and 20, FOX 32 reported.

Highland Park Police responded to the area later that morning and found the man dead at 117 Sheridan Road. Lake County Forest Preserve Police responded to the incident and are taking the lead in the investigation.

The 18- and 20-year-old men were injured in the fight and hospitalized. None of their identities have been released.

The Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve is about 30 miles north of Chicago.