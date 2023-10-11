Police investigate bomb threat at BWI Airport terminal, suspect in custody: reports

Officials at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport temporarily shut down a roadway to the hub Wednesday afternoon to investigate a possible bomb threat and arrested a suspect, according to reports.

BWI officials said in a social media post at 3:10 p.m. that a law enforcement investigation on Terminal Roadway was underway, and all vehicular traffic approaching the airport was being held. Anyone in the lower level terminal was advised to remain in place, officials added.

Just over an hour later, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said at 4:30 p.m. that the airport terminal road was reopening to traffic on the upper level, adding there is no threat to public safety.

FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. reported that according to the TSA, a man told law enforcement officials he had explosives in his vehicle, after parking his vehicle at the airport.

When reached for more information, TSA told Fox News Digital to contact the lead law enforcement agency on the case, the MDTA police.

"Maryland Transportation Authority Police have taken an individual into custody," MDTA Police said. "Based on statements made by the individual, officers took precautionary measures."

Police continue to investigate the incident.