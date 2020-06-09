Police in 'cult mom' Lori Vallow missing children case seen executing search warrant at Idaho home

Idaho police investigating the disappearance last year of “cult mom” Lori Vallow's two young children executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home belonging to a man she married after his wife died, according to a report.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies, Rexburg Police officers and the FBI arrived at a house in Salem around 7 a.m. local time, according to the East Idaho News.

The house belongs to Chad Daybell, who married Vallow after her two children were reported missing and his wife died under what authorities say were suspicious circumstances.

'CULT MOM' LORI VALLOW LOSES BID FOR LOWER BAIL IN MISSING CHILDREN CASE

Reports in April quoted a letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office as saying that Vallow and Daybell were being investigated in connection with Tammy Daybell’s October 2019 death.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirmed the agency’s Evidence Response Team was assisting local law enforcment with the execution of a search warrant, the news outlet reported.

It reported that the Rexburg Police Department applied for the warrant, which is sealed so it is unknown what evidence was being sought in the search.

Aerial footage from the news outlet showed officers gathered in Daybell’s backyard, where they appeared to be digging in one spot.

LORI VALLOW CALLED FLIGHT RISK IN NEW COURT AFFIDAVIT; COUPLE REPEATEDLY LIED TO COPS ABOUT CIRCUMSTANCES

Vallow’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen in Rexburg and were reported missing in September.

In February, Vallow was arrested on child abandonment charges in Hawaii, where she was living with Daybell. She remains locked up in Idaho on $1 million bail.

Vallow’s family has accused Vallow of being part of a cult with Daybell, the author of more than a dozen self-published doomsday novels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles Vallow, Vallow's ex-husband, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in Chandler, Ariz., back in July. Cox claimed self-defense.

Cox died in December, a death ruled natural causes.