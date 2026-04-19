Distress call captures tanker under fire as Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Distress call captures tanker under fire as Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz

2. Massive 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits off Japanese coast

3. Lawmaker warns 'something sinister' may explain 11 nuclear experts gone, dead



MAJOR HEADLINES

‘HEINOUS ACT’ — Police identify suspect who killed 8 children — including 7 of his own — in shooting. Continue reading …

CHOKEPOINT CRISIS — Footage shows US Navy 'blowing hole' in Iranian cargo ship violating blockade. Continue reading …

TRAGIC TOLL — Ambassador to Mexico confirms two US Embassy personnel killed in ‘accident.’ Continue reading …

ICON HEALS — Hollywood rallies around beloved actress as she recovers from secret illness. Continue reading …

DAD DIARIES — Mark Wahlberg admits ‘difficult’ moment visiting daughter at Clemson University. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

BILLIONS VANISHED — GOP Senate hopeful Michele Tafoya accuses Walz, Ellison of ignoring Minnesota fraud scheme. Continue reading …

BOOM AND BUST — California regulators kill charity fireworks for America’s 250th, sparking outrage. Continue reading …

OLIVE BRANCH — Vance calls Pope Leo's walk-back on Trump feud a welcome sign for diplomacy. Continue reading …

LOOSE ENDS — Slain Iranian nuclear scientists raises alarm over uranium, expertise reaching black market. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

STREAMING SPLIT — Barack and Michelle Obama's film production company reportedly leaving Netflix to go independent. Continue reading …

ODD COUPLE — Mamdani calls his bond with Trump 'honest and direct' despite tax policy feud. Continue reading …

SEE YOU IN COURT — Kash Patel doubles down on defamation suit against The Atlantic. Continue reading …

TICKING CLOCK — CNN host Michael Smerconish rips Democrats for hiding behind War Powers deadline. Continue reading …

OPINION

HOWARD KURTZ — Trump pushes shaky deal with Iran as Hormuz is shut again, but opponents give him no credit for progress. Continue reading …

PAUL MAURO — Mamdani’s first 100+ days: Far-left mayor flunks a key leadership test. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

PASSING THE TORCH — Brock Lesnar retires in tears after Oba Femi pins him at WrestleMania 42. Continue reading …

RED FLAG RISING — Top NFL Draft prospect busted on two misdemeanor charges days before selection. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on fast food frenzy and aviation advantages. Take the quiz here …

REMARKABLE DEPTHS — Park rangers unearth 200-year-old shipwreck on remote island dubbed ‘graveyard of the Atlantic.’ Continue reading …

PHOTO BOMB — Massive whale shark catches snorkeler by surprise. See video ...

WATCH

REP. MIKE LAWLER — The world is safer today than it was two months ago. See video …

CANDANCE CAMERON BURE — Museum of Bible's weeklong scripture reading was a beautiful thing. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as Virginia’s high-stakes redistricting ballot measure heads to voters, raising legal questions and potential shifts in congressional map control. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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