Florida sheriff's office raises money for deputies injured by man who 'intentionally' plowed car into them

A sheriff's office in Florida is raising money for two deputies who were injured after a man intentionally plowed his car into them, officials said.

Hillsborough County deputies Cpl. Carlos Brito, 39, and 31-year-old Deputy Manny Santos were answering a 911 call on Thursday relating to a woman who said her adult son was acting violent when they encountered Ralph Bouzy, 28.

Bouzy left when deputies attempted to make contact with him, but returned a short time later and allegedly sped up his car and hit the deputies, pinning them against the patrol car, home security video released by the sheriff's office shows. He was tased and taken into custody.

Both are hospitalized with severe leg injuries but are expected to survive.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said one deputy might have his leg amputated after the incident, describing the incident as an "ambush."

"These deputies never had a chance…These deputies' lives are changed forever," Chronister said. "He chose today to use his car as a weapon. They didn't have a chance to get out of the way."

The sheriff's office announced the creation of a fundraiser on Friday.

"As Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos continue their recovery, you can help support them and their families," the sheriff's office wrote. "The funds raised through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation will go towards covering medical expenses, rehabilitation, and any additional support needed for them and their families. "

Both Brito and Santos remain hospitalized.

Bouzy was charged with the attempted murder of law enforcement officers. According to Chronister, he was previously arrested for three felonies and 14 misdemeanors, adding that he previously expressed hostility toward law enforcement.

Bouzy was arrested in a 2017 hit-and-run. When in custody, he would go on to say that he was going to kill a deputy.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.