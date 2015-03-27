Police: Car Stolen in Atlanta With Father's Ashes Inside

ATLANTA -- Authorities in Atlanta say a car thief made off with a Mercedes Benz whose owner had the ashes of his dead father inside.

Police say the man's father died the week before in a car accident, and that he had planned on scattering the ashes the next day.

WSB-TV reports that the Mercedes was one of two cars stolen after car keys were taken from a valet lot.

Police say the car keys were taken from an unlocked valet lock box near a restaurant in the city's trendy Virginia-Highland neighborhood. A 2010 Audi was also taken from the lot.