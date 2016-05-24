Police assess possible threat to jet at Los Angeles airport

SWAT officers and a police dog are investigating a possible threat aboard a jetliner that landed at Los Angeles International Airport after a trip from Houston.

Airport police Officer Rob Pedregon says the Transportation Security Administration received a phone call Tuesday about a possible threat to Compass Air Flight 5931. The plane was marked as American Eagle.

The plane arrived at 8:43 a.m. from Houston and was kept on the runway with all passengers on board. Seven SWAT officers and a dog have walked up a staircase and into the plane.

Pedregon did not have details about the threat.

A message seeking further information from the FBI was not immediately returned.