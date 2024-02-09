Expand / Collapse search
US

Police arrest man charged with stealing plane, crashing it on California beach

Police believe the small airplane was stolen from Palo Alto, California

Associated Press
Published
close
Police in California arrested a man for allegedly stealing a small aircraft before crashing onto a beach and leaving the scene.

Deputies received a report of a small airplane landing "near or on a beach" in Half Moon Bay around 5 p.m. Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Police said officers found the aircraft, intact but unoccupied, on the sand south of Poplar Beach, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

10 AFRICAN PENGUIN CHICKS HAVE HATCHED AT SAN FRANCISCO AQUARIUM
 

A photo posted on social media by the sheriff's office showed a plane with striped wings tilted forward with its nose in the sand and tail pointed skyward.

A small airplane with its nose in the sand on a beach

California police found a small airplane on a beach. Investigators discovered the plane was stolen from a Palo Alto airport and arrested the suspect.  (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies located a man matching the description of a person seen landing the plane and walking away, police said.

A 50-year-old Miami man was charged with theft of an airplane and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

The airplane is believed to have been stolen from an airport in Palo Alto, California, about 24 miles (39 kilometers) by road from the crash site, police said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft with the Palo Alto Police Department.