An 18-month-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in an apparent road-rage shooting in Houston, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on an Interstate 69 frontage road in western Houston. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. No description was immediately available.

The child's father, who reportedly had a difficult time communicating to police, told authorities that he accidentally cut off another driver. The father said he tried to apologize, but the other man produced a handgun and fired two shots at his Toyota Camry. The boy was struck in the upper-left part of his back, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

The father drove to a nearby convenience store and carried his wounded boy inside, where a nurse, who happened to be present, rendered first aid, Police Officer J.G. Jones said.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition. A distributor who works at the convenience store where the father took his son told The Chronicle that the bullet missed the boy’s spine by an inch.

