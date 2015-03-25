Polar bear dance party to protect Arctic Ocean makes moves in Florida

MIAMI -- A polar bear dance party in Miami, Fla., will help raise awareness on protecting America's Artic Ocean, while also attempting to set a world record.

Concerned citizens are expected to dress as polar bears Saturday afternoon. The dance party will raise awareness of plans to start drilling this summer in the Arctic's Beaufort and Chukchi Seas, home to polar bears.

The party will also attempt to set a world record for the most dancing polar bears asking for Arctic protection.

It's being held by the Sierra Club, Alaska Wilderness League, Center for Biological Diversity, Oceana, Endangered Species Coalition, and Natural Resources Defense Council.