Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Plea agreement in the works for man accused of killing elderly Indiana woman at Lake James

Indiana man would face a sentence of 55 to 95 years in prison if the judge agrees to the deal

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal.

Under the deal, Matthew R. Hoover, 30, of Yorktown, would face a sentence of 55 to 95 years in prison for the June 23, 2021, stabbing death of Wilma Ball, court records show.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of attempted rape and attempted abuse of a corpse.

SPOTTED LANTERNFLIES FOUND IN NORTHERN INDIANA

A man who is accused of killing an 82-year-old woman has struck a plea deal as long as the judge accepts the deal.

A man who is accused of killing an 82-year-old woman has struck a plea deal as long as the judge accepts the deal.

INDIANA WIDOW FACING MURDER CHARGES IN FIREFIGHTER HUSBAND'S EXECUTION DEATH; ANOTHER MAN ALSO CHARGED

Hoover appeared in Steuben Circuit Court on Wednesday to withdraw a motion for an insanity defense and to enter into the plea agreement, records show.

Judge Allen Wheat took the agreement under advisement and scheduled an Oct. 4 sentencing hearing.

INDIANA BASED GRASSROOTS ORGANIZATION TRAINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES TO 'RESTORE ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE'

Investigators were able to link Hoover to the crime from DNA he left on two empty beer cans he left at her house, records show.