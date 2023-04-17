Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pizza delivery man trips suspect on the run from police: video

Tyler Morrell, delivery driver for Cocco's Pizza in Aston, Pennsylvania, still delivered pizza after helping to nab suspect

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania stepped in to assist police by tripping a suspect on the run while delivering pizza on Sunday. (Handout via FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

A pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania delivered more than just a pie on Sunday afternoon after he was caught on video tripping a suspect being chased by police outside a home.

Tyler Morrell, a delivery driver for Cocco’s Pizza Aston, notched the law enforcement assist around 3 p.m. while he was bringing a pizza order to a home in Brookhaven.

"Thank you sir for the assist!!!" the Brookhaven Police Department said in a post sharing video of the encounter. "If you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people."

The homeowner shared video from a Ring doorbell camera capturing Morrell's heroic moment.

Tyler Morrell, a delivery driver for Cocco’s Pizza Aston, tripped the fleeing suspect and allowed police to quickly apprehend him on Sunday afternoon in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania.

Tyler Morrell, a delivery driver for Cocco’s Pizza Aston, tripped the fleeing suspect and allowed police to quickly apprehend him on Sunday afternoon in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania. (Handout via FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Morrell is about to drop the delivery off to the homeowner when he spots police cars chasing a dark-colored vehicle that is driving on a lawn across the street, according to the video.

Tyler Morrell was delivering a pizza to a homeowner when he spotted a car driving across a front lawn while fleeing police.

Tyler Morrell was delivering a pizza to a homeowner when he spotted a car driving across a front lawn while fleeing police. (Handout via FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

As Morrell walks toward the sidewalk to get a better look, the suspect can be seen jumping out of the vehicle and running across the street toward Morrell.

The pizza delivery man takes a few steps back toward the home before lunging forward and sticking his foot out to trip the fleeing suspect, all while holding the pizza order, the video shows.

The suspect is seen falling to the ground and is quickly nabbed by police.

Police took the suspect into custody without further incident. No details about the suspect were immediately provided.

Police took the suspect into custody without further incident. No details about the suspect were immediately provided. (Handout via FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Morrell told FOX29 Philadelphia that he did not have time to think and just acted on his instincts.

"Honestly, I didn’t really think about doing anything but stepping in. I was raised to step in if you see something that’s not right. So, I just wanted to do my part," Morrell said, joking that he tried his best to "prevent the cheese from sliding" on the pizza as he assisted police.

Morrell joked that the pizza "was completely unharmed and enjoyed" by the homeowner. 

Cocco’s also wrote on Facebook that after his heroics, Morrell "still delivered the food unharmed."

Police did not immediately release any information about the suspect or why officers were chasing him.