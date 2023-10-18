Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh's Warhol museum plans $45M event venue expansion

Project part of 'Pop District' initiative

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million events venue.

SAVANNAH TO CONTRIBUTE HALF A MILLION DOLLARS TO RESTORE HOUSE THAT HOSTED AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN ART MUSEUM

The entertainment project is part of the museum's ‘Pop District’ initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot, according to Dan Law, the museum’s associate director. Museum officials presented plans for the project to the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Andy Warhol

The late pop artist Andy Warhol is photographed in New York, Feb. 1, 1978. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)

The proposed site would be around 58,000 square feet, including a first-floor concert venue with standing room for up to 1,000 people, a second-floor mezzanine, and an events space that could hold up to 360 people on the fourth floor. The third floor would be used for offices and support spaces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rick Armstrong, a museum spokesman, said work on the project could begin as soon as spring 2024, but the timelines are "still flexible" as the project moves through the planning and design processes.