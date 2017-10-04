Pilot killed when plane crashes in church parking lot

The pilot of a small-engine plane was killed when it crashed shortly after taking off from the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie, Minn. Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the plane crash around 11:10 a.m. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported a fire on board the plane. It crashed in a wooded area near the parking lot of Resurrection Life Church on Glory Lane near Eden Prairie Road.

Witnesses saw the plane circle before crashing near the church.

The identity of the pilot has not been released. No other people were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, Metropolitan Airports Commission, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Eden Prairie Police Department are investigating the crash.

