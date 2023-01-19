Pilot dies in CA after plane crashes shortly after taking off

The pilot died when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday in central California, authorities said.

The Cessna 414 with just one person aboard crashed around 2 p.m. near Modesto City-County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one person was declared dead at the scene.

Modesto Police Sgt. Robert Gumm said the twin-engine plane was taking off when it experienced some kind of malfunction.

Photos by the Modesto Bee showed wreckage spread across a wooded area east of the city's downtown.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.