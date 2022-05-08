Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix police searching for suspect after woman found strangled to death aboard city bus

Joshua Bagley, 26, is wanted in connection with the Phoenix homicide

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A man is wanted in Phoenix after a woman was discovered strangled to death aboard a city bus on Friday morning, authorities said.

Joshua Bagley, 26, was named a suspect in the death of 41-year-old Diane Craig, Phoenix police said.

Officers found Craig around 8 a.m. after responding to the intersection of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road for a report of an unresponsive person, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing police.

Joshua Bagley, 26, is wanted in connection to a homicide aboard a Phoenix bus, police said.

The victim, identified as Craig, showed signs of strangulation, police said.

"Ms. Craig was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries," a police statement read, in part.

Police released images of Bagley, who remains on the loose, in the hope that the public can help locate him.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Bagley to contact the Phoenix Police Department.