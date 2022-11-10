Phoenix police officers shot at by man while in patrol car leaving convenience store, leads to violent arrest

Phoenix authorities on Thursday released footage of a man shooting at police officers in a patrol vehicle moments after speaking with them outside a convenience store.

The incident occurred on Oct. 27 outside a convenience store in the area of 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Two police officers walked out of the store and were on their way to a patrol vehicle when a man began talking to them.

The officers got into the car and the man continued to talk to them through the driver's side window, police said. Surveillance footage captured the vehicle backing out of a parking spot when the suspected shooter pulls out a gun and fires a shot that hits the ground.

He then pointed the weapon at the officers and fired another shot, police said. The second round struck the vehicle's spotlight, police said. The man then ran into the store with the firearm, authorities said.

The officers are seen running after him with their weapons up and order him to the floor to handcuff him. He gets on his knees with his hands in the air.

Both officers appear to strike him on the head with their weapons as the suspect is on the floor face down.

"Stupid f---," one officer is heard saying. "What's your f---ing your problem?"

"I'm going to blow your f---ing head off," an officer says moments later.

As the man lies on the floor, he appears to move in pain, prompting one officer to kick him in the back. The suspect was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries before being booked into jail.

Both officers were uninjured. One has been on the police force for less than a year and the other has six years in the department.

A store clerk recorded the takedown on a cellphone, which authorities also released.

An administrative and criminal investigation into both the incident and the actions of the officers is ongoing, authorities said. The findings will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.