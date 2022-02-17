Phoenix Police Department releases footage of suspect shooting officer in incident involving baby girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

**WARNING: Video contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.***

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage from a Feb. 11 incident where nine officers were injured while responding to a shooting involving a baby girl.

Body camera footage released by the police department shows one officer getting out of his vehicle and walking up to a house where a man, identified by police as Morris Jones, can be heard saying "come on," repeatedly.

"Who's all in the house?," the officer asked.

"Just me," Jones responded.

The suspect then fired several shots at the police officer, which was unable to return fire due to "severe injuries" in his right arm, according to the police department. A second police officer who was also on the scene returned gunshots, and Jones went into the home, according to police.

NINE PHOENIX POLICE OFFICERS INJURED IN SHOOTING INVOLVING BABY GIRL; SUSPECT, FEMALE VICTIM DEAD

At around 2 a.m., police officers responded to a house where an individual had told a 911 operator that a woman had been shot by an intruder, and stated that there were "multiple armed suspects inside the house," according to the police department.

When more police officers arrived at the house after the first officer was injured, Jones fired several more shots while standing inside the home, according to police.

After shooting in the direction of police officers, Jones got into a vehicle inside the home's garage and attempted to leave, ramming a police vehicle that was "blocking his escape," according to the police department. After unsuccessfully leaving the home, he re-entered the house.

A man then walked into the open doorway while holding an infant in one hand and his other hand raised in the air. This individual not the suspect, according to police.

Police officers told the individual to put the infant down and walk backwards in their direction, and he cooperated.

ARIZONA TRIBAL POLICE OFFICER SHOT, CRITICALLY WOUNDED

When police officers went to rescue the infant at the front door, Jones opened fire on them, which injured eight more officers.

"An adult male came to the door holding a baby, an infant," Sgt. Williams said at a press conference. "He placed an infant on the ground in front of the front door and then walked out towards the officers where they began detaining him. Other officers also moved in to secure that infant. At that time, the suspect opened fire on the officers again."

Four police officers were hit by bullets and another four were injured by fragments or ricochets.

All officer's injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

After the Special Assignments Unit arrived at the scene, they rescued the infant, who was uninjured, and attempted to get Jones to come outside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Using a camera, police saw Jones and a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, not moving inside the home. After entering the home, Jones and the woman were both found shot and did not survive, according to police.

The incident lasted for a total of around five hours, police said.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones, Greg Norman, and Matt Fin contributed to this report