Phoenix police arrest man accused of strangling woman to death on city bus after days-long search

A man wanted in Phoenix in connection with the death of a woman found strangled aboard a city bus last week has been caught, authorities announced Tuesday evening.

Joshua Bagley, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road after police got a tip about a suspicious person who matched the suspect’s description, Phoenix police said.

Bagley was named a suspect in the death of 41-year-old Diane Craig, who was found unresponsive on a bus around 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, authorities previously said.

Craig shows signs of strangulation and later died from her injuries after being rushed to a hospital, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the Craig’s death were unclear.

Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.