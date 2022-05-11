Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Phoenix police arrest man accused of strangling woman to death on city bus after days-long search

Joshua Bagley, 26, located in Phoenix after police got tip about suspicious person

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A man wanted in Phoenix in connection with the death of a woman found strangled aboard a city bus last week has been caught, authorities announced Tuesday evening.

Joshua Bagley, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road after police got a tip about a suspicious person who matched the suspect’s description, Phoenix police said.

Bagley was named a suspect in the death of 41-year-old Diane Craig, who was found unresponsive on a bus around 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, authorities previously said.

Joshua Bagley, 26, is wanted in connection to a homicide aboard a Phoenix bus, police said.

Joshua Bagley, 26, is wanted in connection to a homicide aboard a Phoenix bus, police said. (Phoenix Police Department )

Craig shows signs of strangulation and later died from her injuries after being rushed to a hospital, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the Craig’s death were unclear.

Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.