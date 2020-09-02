Melting weather records in August, Phoenix sees hottest summer on record

Arizona's capital city of Phoenix saw its hottest months on record in both August and July.

According to a Tuesday report in The Washington Post, summer in the nation's sixth-largest city finished at 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the previous seasonal high mark.

Phoenix has reached numerous significant heat milestones over the past few months.

August's average temperature of 99.1 degrees was 0.8 degrees higher than the previous hottest August and the average high at 110.7 degrees was the hottest of any month, according to The Post.

Additionally, there were 12 evenings with lows at or about 90 degrees, topping the previous August record of eight such nights in 2011, the paper reported.

In July, the average temperature of 98.9 degrees smashed previous records with an average high temperature of 109.8 degrees, per the report. There were 16 instances of nighttime lows at 90 degrees or higher.

June served as an augury for the city, with the 21st hottest average June temperature on record.

In total, the temperature never dropped below 90 degrees on 28 nights – almost double the previous records set in 2013 and 2003 – and there were a remarkable 50 days with high temperatures at or above 110 degrees.

The Weather Service has also issued severe heat alerts 43 times.

Phoenix's temperatures have steadily increased over the years because of weather patterns. But, as The Post reported, there are other factors like urbanization and a changing climate due to atmospheric conditions.

According to analysis from climate change nonprofit Climate Central, Phoenix ranks fourth on the list of fastest-warming cities.

While this summer's heat in the city was made worse by a weaker-than-usual summer monsoon, the region is by no means alone in their plight.

Areas across the Southwest are experiencing similarly scorching weather as an area of high pressure has blanketed already arid parts of California and New Mexico.

In the midst of a major and expanding drought, several other parts of the Lower 48 also recorded their hottest summers.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Las Vegas, Nev., has gone more than four months without measurable rain, and Bishop, Calif. – northwest of the desolate Death Valley – has now logged 137 dry days.

With the addition of economic and global health crises, the sweltering heat and devastating wildfires have preyed upon residents of these states.

In Arizona's Maricopa County, 2020 has now seen more than twice the number of heat mortality cases reported at the same time last year.

No significant relief from the heat has been forecast and harsh environmental realities are expected to continue through November.

Current predictions say a La Nina weather pattern is setting up for the winter.