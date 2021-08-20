Phoenix homeowner fires multiple shots at four armed robbers, home security footage shows

A Phoenix man's home security footage captured the moment that four armed suspects kicked down his door, only to be met by a barrage of gunfire that sent them scattering, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident happened shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 12, when four men can be seen getting out of a gray sedan and approaching the man's home.

Two of the men with their faces covered can be seen on a doorbell camera at the front doorstep as they briefly try to obscure the view.

Seconds later, one of the men kicks down the front door, but they were quickly met by a hail of bullets.

CALIFORNIA MAN SHOOTS AND KILLS ARMED INTRUDER WHO KICKED HIS DOOR DOWN: POLICE

Surveillance video down the street showed the car speeding away and two of the suspects fleeing on foot.

The suspects were still on the loose as of Friday afternoon and it is unclear if any of them were struck by gunfire, a Phoenix police spokesperson told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the crime can provide it anonymously to police at 480-WITNESS.