Arizona

Phoenix authorities investigate fatal UTV crash claiming lives of 2 teenage girls

AZ crash did not involve any other passengers

Associated Press
Published
Phoenix police are investigating a fatal utility terrain vehicle crash that killed the two teenage girls riding in it.

Sgt. Brian Bower said the collision occurred Thursday afternoon in a northern Phoenix desert area.

Officers who arrived at the scene said they found the UTV completely turned upside down. Phoenix firefighters also at the scene pronounced the two teens dead.

Arizona Fox News graphic

Phoenix police investigate a UTV crash resulting in the loss of two teenage lives. (Fox News)

There were no other passengers. Authorities have not released the identities of the two girls.

Riding a UTV on trails either privately or with a tour company is a typical recreational activity in the Phoenix area.