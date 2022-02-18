2 Philadelphia teens, 12-year-old boy charged in beating death of elderly man during carjacking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teenagers and a 12-year-old boy have been charged in the Dec. 2, 2021, beating death of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

Philadelphia police responded to the 3000 block of Teesdale Street at 10:30 that night and found the victim, identified as Chung Yan Chin, 70, "bleeding from the face and head," according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The suspects allegedly beat Chin during an attempted carjacking, according to police.

Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was placed in the ICU in critical condition. Less than 20 days later, on Dec. 21, Chin succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, homicide detectives issued arrest warrants for suspects John Nusslein, 18; Qiyam Muhammad, 16; and a 12-year-old boy. Police arrested Nusslein on Jan. 14 and the 12-year-old Feb. 3.

Nusslein and the 12-year-old boy are charged with murder, robbery, carjacking and other related offenses, police said. They also face charges of tampering with evidence after allegedly removing the license plate from Chin's vehicles after stealing it, as The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported.

Police were still searching for Muhammad as of Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia saw a record number of homicides (562) in 2021 and nearly double as many carjackings last year compared to 2020. Violent crime trends have continued into 2022.

Philadelphia had recorded 71 homicides as of Thursday, the same number of homicides recorded this time last year. Fifty homicides were reported at this time in 2020, according to citywide crime statistics.

As of Jan. 13, robbery offenses with guns were up more than 50% year-over-year, but other forms of aggravated assault were down slightly. Auto theft was down more than 21% year-over-year, but thefts from autos were up nearly 29% and commercial burglary was up 43%.