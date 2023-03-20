Philadelphia reaches $9.25M settlement with demonstrators over police tactics in 2020 protests

Philadelphia has reached an agreement to pay a total of $9.25 million to more than 200 people who were injured during the police response to protests following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

The record-breaking settlement was announced Monday by law firm Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC, which represented 237 people who were injured during protests held in Philadelphia on May 31 and June 1, 2020, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

The city will also stop participating in a federal program that provides extra military equipment to local police departments.

As part of the settlement, Philadelphia agreed to pay $500,000 for counseling services for residents in the 52nd Street corridor in West Philadelphia who were victims of police violence, the report said.

Plaintiffs in the four federal lawsuits filed against the city described various physical ailments during the confrontation with police, including nerve damage from zip ties and scars from rubber bullets.

Some reported that exposure to noxious chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper spray required hospitalization and caused mental trauma, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement obtained by FOX29 that the "pain and trauma" that police violence and racism have caused Black and Brown Philadelphians is "immeasurable."

"While this is just one step in the direction toward reconciliation, we hope this settlement will provide some healing from the harm experienced by people in their neighborhoods in West Philadelphia and during demonstrations on I-676 in 2020," Kenney said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the city police department is a "learning organization" and will continue to work toward improving policing in the city.

"Along with city, state and community stakeholders, we will continue to work non-stop towards improving what we as police do to protect the first amendment rights of protesters, keep our communities and officers safe, and to ultimately prove that we are committed to a higher standard," the commissioner said, according to the station.