Pennsylvania
Published

Five arrested in Philadelphia after reportedly firing at pair of undercover officers

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Five people are in custody Thursday in Philadelphia after a pair of undercover officers were fired at while canvassing a neighborhood for drugs.

The incident late Wednesday night in north Philadelphia happened two weeks after -- and about one mile away from where -- a man shot six officers during a chaotic standoff on Aug. 14.

The officers targeted in this attack were patrolling Oakdale and Warnock Streets when they heard gunshots and turned around – only to spot someone in a car pointing a gun at them, FOX29 reported.

The shooter then apparently barricaded himself in a nearby building. A SWAT team responded to the scene and, about an hour later, four men and one woman came outside and surrendered, according to FOX29.

No officers were reported injured in the incident and investigators are said to be obtaining a warrant to search the property for a gun.

Charges have not yet been filed.