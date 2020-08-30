'You didn't earn any extra woke-points': Top cop's stern message to vandals who defaced Philadelphia mural honoring slain, decorated Black officer

A West Philadelphia mural dedicated to a slain police officer was vandalized overnight, local media reported.

Residents woke up Sunday morning to find graffiti scrawled across the mural on Baltimore Avenue, saying “ACAB FTP,” ABC 6 reported.

The mural honored the life of Sgt. Robert Wilson III, who was shot in 2015 at a Gamestop store. Sgt. Wilson had stopped at the store to buy a gift for his son, only to find himself in the middle of a robbery.

Investigators said that Sgt. Wilson protected civilians when two suspects shot and killed him, FOX 29 reported. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor by President Barack Obama in 2016.

"I'm saddened and angered that vandals would deface the mural of one of our beloved heroes, Sgt. Robert Wilson III,” Police union leader John McNesby said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family on this sad day.”

“Wilson served our great city with passion and compassion and is sorely missed by his friends and colleagues in the Philadelphia police department. Rest easy, Robb."

FOX 29 reported that this is the second instance in a little over a year in which the mural was defaced. The Fraternal Order of Police issued a $32,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspected vandals.

The mural will be cleaned by city crews on Monday morning.