Crime
Published

Philadelphia juvenile's failed robbery turns violent, man shot while with woman and baby: report

Philadelphia police said a juvenile pulled out a gun and fired five times at the couple, who were also with a baby, local reports said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man was shot in Philadelphia early Monday during a failed robbery attempt as he was with a female and a baby, according to local reports. 

Philadelphia police told Fox 29 that reports of the incident came in at 12:10 a.m. 

Responding officers found a 23-year-old man shot in the shoulder in the Old City neighborhood. A private vehicle transported him to a hospital, the report said. 

Authorities told the news outlet that the woman dropped her cell phone and attempted to pick it up when a juvenile tried to steal it

NORTH PHILADELPHIA WOMAN, 21, FATALLY SHOT OUTSIDE BAR: ‘WHEN DO YOU GET TIRED OF BURYING YOUR CHILDREN?’

  • Broken glass from Philadelphia shooting
    Image 1 of 2

    A man was shot Monday in Philadelphia during a failed robbery, according to local reports.  (FOX 29)

  • Baby carseat holder in car involved in Philadelphia shooting
    Image 2 of 2

    A baby car seat carrier inside a vehicle near where a man was shot Monday during a failed robbery in Philadelphia.  (Fox 29)

The underage suspect pulled out a gun and fired five times at the woman and victim, police said. The victim, who has a license to carry a firearm, did not pull out his weapon because the couple had a baby in the car, the report said. 

No arrests have yet been made. Investigators believe the suspect was with a group of juveniles who fled after the shooting. 

They are looking for up to 7 underage suspects, the news report said. 

