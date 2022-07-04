Philadelphia juvenile's failed robbery turns violent, man shot while with woman and baby: report
Philadelphia police said a juvenile pulled out a gun and fired five times at the couple, who were also with a baby, local reports said
A man was shot in Philadelphia early Monday during a failed robbery attempt as he was with a female and a baby, according to local reports.
Philadelphia police told Fox 29 that reports of the incident came in at 12:10 a.m.
Responding officers found a 23-year-old man shot in the shoulder in the Old City neighborhood. A private vehicle transported him to a hospital, the report said.
Authorities told the news outlet that the woman dropped her cell phone and attempted to pick it up when a juvenile tried to steal it.
The underage suspect pulled out a gun and fired five times at the woman and victim, police said. The victim, who has a license to carry a firearm, did not pull out his weapon because the couple had a baby in the car, the report said.
No arrests have yet been made. Investigators believe the suspect was with a group of juveniles who fled after the shooting.
They are looking for up to 7 underage suspects, the news report said.