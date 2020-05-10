6 Jesuit priests at Philadelphia health-care center die from coronavirus, reports say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nearly one-third of the Jesuit priests in residence at a Philadelphia health-care center have died from coronavirus, according to reports over the weekend.

Manresa Hall, a facility adjacent to St. Joseph's University, was evacuated after all 17 of its retired Jesuit priests tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the priests died in local hospitals over two weeks in late April, the New York Post reported.

“All suspect COVID-19 cases are being monitored and appropriately managed at all Jesuit communities, and personal protective gear has been supplied to protect staff and residents at our health centers,” Mike Gabriele, a spokesman for the Jesuits, said.

“The Jesuits mourn the loss of their brothers who have died, and they continue to pray for all those struggling with the Coronavirus and their caregivers.”

The priests who died were all in their late 70s or older, with two as old as 93. Both of those men, Father Francis Moan and Father John Lange, were said to have died within hours of each other.

Manresa Hall reopened on April 25 after the final death.