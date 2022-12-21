Philadelphia human remains in abandoned home found in bag encased in cement

The body of a woman recently found earlier this month in a vacant Philadelphia home was in a bag encased in cement, according to reports.

Police officers discovered the body acting on a tip about human remains inside a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street, Fox Philadelphia reported, citing police sources.

The woman was found in a bag that was encased in cement in the basement of the abandoned home, the news outlet said.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a woman's remains were found.

"The victim's identity and cause of death are unknown at this time," the department said.

The human remains may have been inside the home for up to eight years, the news station reported.

Authorities said they believe they know who the victim is but were still working to determine her identity. A missing persons report was never filed on the woman.