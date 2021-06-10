Philadelphia Federal Donut shop shooting leaves 13-year-old and an adult hospitalized

A shooting at Philadelphia’s popular Federal Donuts in Center City sent a 13-year-old boy and a man to the hospital early Thursday afternoon, police said.

Each of them sustained multiple bullet wounds, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia, and the man was in critical condition. The boy was listed in stable conditions with two gunshot wounds to his left leg.

The gunman remains at large and authorities have not yet released a motive.

Federal Donuts routinely shows up on Philly "best of" lists and has 10 locations throughout the City of Brotherly Love, according to its website, including inside Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.