Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts manager fatally shot in the head while opening store at dawn, police say

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a female employee to death during a robbery at a Dunkin Donuts on Saturday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance video released by the Philadelphia Police Department.

According to authorities, an unknown Black male approached the manager at Dunkin Donuts in North Philadelphia while she was unlocking the store at approximately 5:23 a.m. After pushing her into the store at gunpoint and forcing her to turn over money from the manager's office, the suspect shot the woman once in the head and fled the store in an unknown direction.

The store manager, who was later identified as 41-year-old Hispanic woman Christine Lugo, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is said to be in his late 30’s to early 40’s with a medium complexion, mustache and goatee, and medium-to-stocky build. He is seen wearing a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo sweatpants, light gray New Balance sneakers, an analog watch on his right wrist, blue gloves and a blue "Covid" mask.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Individuals with information on the suspect's whereabouts are urged not to approach him and contact 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted via telephone or text at 215-686-8477 or through an electronic form here.