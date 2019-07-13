Pregnant Pennsylvania woman and son, 9, killed after car swept away by floodwaters

A pregnant woman and her 9-year-old son were killed this week after their car was swept away by violent floodwaters in Douglass Township, Pennsylvania.

John Dzurekt, the Douglass Township police chief, told local news station WFMZ that the woman, identified as 31-year-old Pamela Snyder, called emergency officials on Thursday when she and her son, Preston Dray, were stuck in a vehicle during high waters.

"They were not able to get out and the water was starting to come into the vehicle,” he added.

While on the phone with officials, the call dropped.

"Then they made several attempts to call her back, but the phone went right to voicemail," Dzurek told the news station.

Dzurekt said initial attempts to get to Snyder's car were unsuccessful because police vehicles began floating in the current.

"Fire [officials] faced the same difficulty in the areas to get to the female and delayed the launching of the boats for attempted water rescue," Dzurek added.

The car was later found "off the railroad tracks and down a steep embankment," per WFMZ. The Associated Press reported Snyder was 8 months pregnant at the time of her death.

On Facebook, the Douglass Township Constable Office posted about the deaths and warned others to be “extra cautious when traveling and coming upon flooded roadways or traveling during periods of heavy rainfall where flash flooding can occur.”

“You may accidentally find yourself stuck in your vehicle in a flow of water you never expected to be in, powerful enough to sweep your vehicle away,” it added.

Thursday's storms caused flash flooding in many areas and knocked down trees and power lines in other areas, causing travel problems and scattered power outages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.