Pennsylvania woman blames GPS after she drives onto train tracks

A driver trusted her GPS — and ended up on the fast track to possible disaster.

The woman, from the Allegheny County borough of Sewickley, drove her car onto train tracks in Pennsylvania last week all because her device told her to, police said.

Officers with the Duquesne Police Department were dispatched to a vehicle on the railroad tracks at Grant Avenue and State Route 837, the department said.

The cops then learned that the woman took the dangerous route because her “GPS advised her to go this way.”

“The female was 100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making,” the Duquesne Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Her car was then towed from the scene and she was cited for careless driving, cops said.

Story first appeared in the New York Post.