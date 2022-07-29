Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania state trooper recovering from bullet wound, suspect in custody

The Pittsburgh officer's injuries are not life-threatening

Associated Press
A Pennsylvania state trooper was recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Friday, authorities said.

Two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart, state police said. As the troopers approached, a suspect ran into the store and the troopers followed.

According to state police, a struggle ensued and the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the troopers in a lower extremity.

A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot after a suspect open fired on two officers. The troopers' injuries are not life-threatening.

The trooper was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. His condition has not been released, but the injury is not considered life-threatening. Officials have not released the name of the trooper, who is assigned to the Beaver Barracks.

Authorities took Damian Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, into custody. There was no word on charges.