Pennsylvania prosecutor tells judge he plans to release video of officer shooting man in back

A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to make public a video of a police officer fatally shooting an unarmed man in the back as he lay face down.

District Attorney Ed Marsico notified a judge in Harrisburg on Friday that he will release the video Wednesday unless the judge intervenes.

Police say the video from the stun gun of Hummelstown Police Officer Lisa Mearkle shows her shooting 59-year-old David Kassick twice after a Feb. 2 chase that began over expired inspection and emissions stickers.

The judge had previously been asked by defense lawyers to block the video's release. But the judge held up taking action until prosecutors said they planned to make it public.

Mearkle is charged with criminal homicide and is on unpaid leave. Her lawyers say she acted in self-defense.