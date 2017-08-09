Pennsylvania police seek thief who poached eggs from rural roadside stand

Authorities are trying to crack the case of an egg thief who's been stealing from a roadside stand in rural Pennsylvania.

Stand-owner Denise Timer said Wednesday that she set up a security camera after about 100 eggs and small amounts of cash were stolen from her Hereford Township property over the last month and a half.

Police have linked the thefts to a man who was caught on camera rummaging through the egg cooler the same day that a dozen eggs and $6 in change were taken.

Timer says she now only puts out a dozen eggs at a time, but they were also recently stolen.

The suspect is believed to drive a white van and has a tattoo of what looks like a bull's head on his right forearm.