©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update September 26, 2017

Pennsylvania police seek thief who poached eggs from rural roadside stand

By | Associated Press
This still image provided by Pennsylvania State Police taken from a video camera from Denise Timer shows an egg thief who has been stealing from a roadside stand in rural Pennsylvania.

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Authorities are trying to crack the case of an egg thief who's been stealing from a roadside stand in rural Pennsylvania.

Stand-owner Denise Timer said Wednesday that she set up a security camera after about 100 eggs and small amounts of cash were stolen from her Hereford Township property over the last month and a half.

Police have linked the thefts to a man who was caught on camera rummaging through the egg cooler the same day that a dozen eggs and $6 in change were taken.

Timer says she now only puts out a dozen eggs at a time, but they were also recently stolen.

The suspect is believed to drive a white van and has a tattoo of what looks like a bull's head on his right forearm.